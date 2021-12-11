Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,125 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

