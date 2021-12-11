Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FDX opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

