Karp Capital Management Corp Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

