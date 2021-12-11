Karp Capital Management Corp Has $13.67 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

