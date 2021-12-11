Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.27 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

