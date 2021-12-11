Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

