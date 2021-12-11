Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $14.60 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after buying an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

