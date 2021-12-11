Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,323 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day moving average is $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

