Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $271.83 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

