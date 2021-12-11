Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 207,911 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 506.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,911 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.