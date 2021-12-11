Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.30 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

