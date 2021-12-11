Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. iShares US Telecommunications ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 64,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

