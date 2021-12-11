Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.