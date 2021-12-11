Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 6,876 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

