Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $3.25 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

DOCU stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -249.10, a P/E/G ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

