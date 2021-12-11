Kava.io Trading Down 10.8% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

