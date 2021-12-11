Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73.91 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $507.79 million and approximately $73.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00007280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.00528709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,480,992 coins and its circulating supply is 143,543,492 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

