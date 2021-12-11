Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,278.24.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,027. The firm has a market cap of C$888.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

