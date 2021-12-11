Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$4.70. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 275,997 shares.

KEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

