Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 119,465 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

