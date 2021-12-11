Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 120.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

