Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,701 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,360,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29.

