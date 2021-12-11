Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $93.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.