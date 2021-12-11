Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,262 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

