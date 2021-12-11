Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 26.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 20.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 29.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.