Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 237,350 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sharecare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $4.87 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

