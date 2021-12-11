Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,157,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $386,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $156,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.