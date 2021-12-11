Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

