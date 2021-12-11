Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

