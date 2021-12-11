Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

