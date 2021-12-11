Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $168.81 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $203.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

