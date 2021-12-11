Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

