Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.