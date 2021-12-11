Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,692 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.