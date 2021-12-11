Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.53 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.