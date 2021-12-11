Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.