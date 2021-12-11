Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

