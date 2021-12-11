Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,364 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.87.

