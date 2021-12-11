Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 574,692 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,692 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 503,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $15.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

