Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 60,917 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

