Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

NYSE:EOG opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

