Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.