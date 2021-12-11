Kleros Price Tops $0.0875 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.76 or 0.00536941 BTC.

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

