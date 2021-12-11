Klever Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $106.38 million and $1.53 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.