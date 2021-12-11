Klimatas Reaches One Day Volume of $39.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,799.53 and approximately $39.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.