KoHo Chain (KHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,100.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $300,592.87 and approximately $3,100.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

