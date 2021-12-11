Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

