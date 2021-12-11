Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $341.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $261.00 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

