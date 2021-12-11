Krilogy Financial LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,716.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

