Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

